Paige Caroline Doane, 10, of Doane Drive Falls Creek, PA; died on Friday June 25, 2021 at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born on August 22, 2010 in DuBois, Paige was the daughter of Kevin and Shelley Beers Doane who survive and live in Falls Creek. She had just finished the 4th grade and would have been a 5th grade […]

