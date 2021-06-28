ADVERTISEMENT
Clearfield Borough
- Police were dispatched to Martin Street for a male lying in the middle of the roadway during the nighttime hours. Upon arrival, it was found that the male was manifestly under the influence of alcohol, police said. The male was transported home and cited for public drunkenness.
- Police were dispatched to a business on North Third Street for a male acting strange. Upon arrival, officers viewed the male attempting to stick his cell phone into the ATM machine. When asked why he was doing that, the male reportedly replied that “you can do anything with these things.” The male was found to be under the influence, police said, and arrested for public drunkenness.
- Police were dispatched to an abandoned building in the 800 block of Daisy Street for juveniles who had entered it. Upon arrival, the juveniles were found outside of the building. The juveniles were informed that they are not allowed in the building and their parents were notified.
- Police assisted a motorist with gaining access into their vehicle.
- Police from this department and the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to Irwin Park in Curwensville for a fight. Upon arrival, all parties were separated and told to go home.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency on Spruce Street. One male declined medical treatment and requested that he be transported to his brother’s residence. Officers provided the male with transportation.
- Police responded to a residence on Dorey Street for two females arguing. Once on-scene, both individuals were warned for their actions.
- Police responded to a residence on NW Third Avenue for harassment. Upon arrival, it was found that a female reportedly threw a remote at a male, striking him on the face. The female was cited for harassment.
- Police served a warrant on a male at Snappy’s Convenience Store on state Route 879.
- Police responded to an incident of harassment on Hook Street. It was found that one female reportedly pulled another female’s shirt from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. The female was cited for harassment.