ADVERTISEMENT

Doris Ann Rugh, 77, of Porter Road, Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born in Punxsutawney on October 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Elder Jefferson Goss and Alice (Sherry) Goss. Doris was the wife of the late William Henry Rugh, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2007. She was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/doris-ann-goss-rugh/