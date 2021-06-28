ADVERTISEMENT

CenClear had some visitors recently.

Ryan and Lucas Gramling of Philipsburg stopped by with their mom, Kris Wehrer, to donate some birthday cake kits that they had created.

Instead of celebrating in the traditional fashion, twins Lucas and Ryan celebrated their 11th birthdays June 22, 2021 by creating 11 birthday cake kits.

The kits can be provided to families in need in the CenClear preschool program to celebrate their children’s birthdays.

The kits include a variety of cake flavors, frosting, sprinkles, candles and even a handmade card from the boys. CenClear says great job, Ryan and Lucas and Happy 11th Birthday!

Pictured, from left to right, are: Lucas Gramling, 11, Philipsburg, Ryan Gramling, 11, Philipsburg, giving the kits to CenClear representative Doris Tekely. (Lucas is in blue and Ryan is in white. They are the sons of Kris Wehrer of Philipsburg)