Beverly Jean Willison, 69, of Deer Avenue Brockport, PA; died on Saturday June 26, 2021 at her residence. Born on February 11, 1952 in Ridgway, PA; she was the daughter of the late Felix and Frances Simchick Nashadka Jr. On December 1, 1973 she was married to Barry “Paul” Willison and he survives. Retired, Beverly had been employed at Metal […]

