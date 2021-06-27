ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will have a special First Friday event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 2.

The public is invited to enjoy the award-winning art on display in the gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is a location for special gifts that are unique and beautiful.

The gallery is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois. It’s a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the best artists of the area.

Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.