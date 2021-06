ADVERTISEMENT

Wanda Elaine (Jespersen) Bailey, 94, of 339 Lewis Street, Reynoldsville, PA, was called home to be with Jesus on June 23, 2021. Born February 26, 1927, in Spencer Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Aage P. Jespersen D.V.M. and Emma A. (Rasmussen) Jespersen. She was married to Ernest L. Bailey on June 30, 1948, in Worthington, Minn. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/wanda-elaine-jespersen-bailey/