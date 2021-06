ADVERTISEMENT

Raymond “Ray” Michael Puhalla, 82, of Brookville, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1939, to the late Steve and Sophie (Tinal) Puhalla in Youngstown, OH. Ray attended Ursuline High School and joined the United States Navy at seventeen years old. Ray married the love of his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/raymond-ray-michael-puhalla/