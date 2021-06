ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel E. Cairns, age 99 of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Nelson’s Golden Years. Born on August 10, 1921, in Weirton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leona (Starkey) Baker. She was married to Curtis Cairns. He preceded her in death. Rachel was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/rachel-e-cairns/