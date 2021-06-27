ADVERTISEMENT

Here is your chance to win 2 tickets to Roland Welker Live on stage at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 17 with special guests Hellbent.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for a free, fun-filled festival with axe throwing, gold panning, horse pulling demonstrations, a 25 ft. rock climbing wall, vendors, a touch a truck event, food vendors, classic cars and more. Hellbent takes the grandstand stage at 6 p.m. and Roland at 7 p.m.. Tickets for the stage show are only $20. One lucky attendee will be drawn to win an epic, custom guided hunt with Roland. For more information visit: https://rolandwelker.com/events/

No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older. Please see official rules. Click Here to enter.