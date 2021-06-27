ADVERTISEMENT

LOCK HAVEN – John Gradel, vice president of Friends of Bald Eagle Valley Trail, has announced the public is invited to a 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, July 24, starting 9 a.m. at the Castanea Train Complex, 15 Logan Ave., Lock Haven.

The event is planned to celebrate Castanea Township Community Day festivities at the Castanea Train Station Historical Complex, Fire Hall and Lock Haven Moose Lodge 100.

On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants who register by July 5 receive a free T-shirt featuring the Bald Eagle Valley Trail logo.

To pre-register visit RunSignUp.com, click on Races, and search Bald Eagle Valley Trail.

Gradel noted, “The Bald Eagle Valley Trail is a true gem in our county and we want walkers and runners whether local or out of town to enjoy this prime recreational opportunity.

“Plus, this organized walk/run is being held in conjunction with the adjacent fire company and Castanea Township.”

The trail starts at the Castanea Train Station Historical Complex and ends at the Wayne Township Park, McElhattan. The extension of the trail to the Linnippi Indian Monument in McElhattan and Tiadaghton Elm Access are under construction.

Gradel added, “We want the public to enjoy the outdoors as well as support our event and the trail.

“The public may choose whether to walk or run in the race. We will have athletic training students from Lock Haven University on hand to assist with basic first aid, if needed. However, the trail is flat and paved.”

Friends of Bald Eagle Valley Trail is a volunteer organization that assists with maintaining and beautifying the trail. Any interested members can e-mail bevtfriends@gmail.com to learn more.