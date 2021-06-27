ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee (CCDC) held another “meet-and-greet” event on Tuesday evening. In attendance was candidate for County Controller Zachary Bloom.

He met there with citizens and committee members with whom he discussed his campaign and his ongoing bid to win the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.

The CCDC plans to make these meet-and-greets a continuing evening event, holding them every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their headquarters located at 106 N. Second St., in Clearfield.

County Chairman Bob Tubbs noted that any Democratic candidate for office in the county is welcome to attend, as this is an open event.