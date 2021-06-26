ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG—Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia) introduced House Bill 1642 to increase the amount of money available to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program by $150 million for a total of $285 million.

The EITC program gives tax credits to companies that contribute to scholarship programs that give students in kindergarten through grade 12 the opportunity to attend the school of their families’ choosing.

“The EITC program is critical in helping parents defray tuition costs while encouraging businesses to invest in the future workforce of our community,” White said. “But too many students are being left out as the need is so great. My bill will nearly double the size of the program.

“I want to encourage businesses in our community to take part in the EITC program,” White said. “It’s a wonderful way to help our students while earning tax credits as a sign of appreciation from the Commonwealth.”

