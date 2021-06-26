ADVERTISEMENT

Are you looking for tips for discussing drug awareness with your teenager? Explore different paths for approaching the topic in a helpful and informative way.

Teaching a child through the course of their life is no simple job. One challenging part is trying to impart the ability to make rational choices despite external pressures. Esoteric concepts like understanding long term ramifications and morality are as hard for teens to grasp as it is for parents to convey. It is tough trying to convey subtle threats, like succumbing to the temptation of a chemical thrill. To help make this conversation a little easier, we present our tips for discussing drug awareness with your teenager.

Avoid the Lecture

While it might seem like the best way to put your foot down, lectures often have the opposite effect. Ultimately, it depends on each child and their unique style of learning. Some might benefit from a long and serious conversation covering the details of what drugs are and how addiction happens. Many schools, however, already fill this role over the course of a semester. As such, your lecture may end up falling on deaf (and bored) ears.

Choose the Right Moment and Mood

Starting the conversation comes down to good timing. If you just spent the last hour scolding your child for a mistake, now may not be the best time for a heart-to-heart. Since you don’t want to risk your teenager taking an oppositional position, it’s best to save a serious conversation for a later time. Heart-to-heart moments are better opportunities for you to speak from a place of concern rather than appearing controlling. Save it for an outing, a long drive, or a similarly calm and personal time.

Approach With Empathy and Support

As noted, compassion is key to making an impact on this topic. One of the best tips for discussing drug awareness with your teenager is to make your position clear without anger. The conversation about drug awareness shouldn’t seem like a preemptive punishment. Instead, try to let your teen know that it’s safe to talk to you about the subject whenever they need to. It’s better to be the place your teen goes to for support should peer pressure arise. Otherwise, they may end up suffering from the stress alone because they’re too afraid to bring the subject up again.