ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Spotlight PA and The Inquirer, in partnership with ProPublica, spent months investigating a venerable Pennsylvania institution: the Milton Hershey School. (Byline: Charlotte Keith of Spotlight PA. Photo caption: With $17.4 billion in assets, the Milton Hershey School is the wealthiest K-12 school in the U.S., endowed with the profits of the Fortune 500-ranked Hershey candy company. Its […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/how-the-states-richest-charity-spends-its-money-the-milton-hershey-school-by-the-numbers/