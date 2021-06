ADVERTISEMENT

The Cleafield Elks will be hosting their famous BBQ chicken dinner on Saturday, July 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Roland Welker Live Festival at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Dinners are a $10.00 and include a half chicken, baked beans, tea roll and fried pie.

A limited number of tickets will be sold and can be purchased here.

More details on the festival can be found here.