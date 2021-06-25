ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Route 1001 (Washington Avenue) is closed in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, between Lawhead Street and Riverview Road. Crews are working to repair damage caused by last night’s trail derailment at that location.

Traffic will follow a detour using Route 1002 (McPhearson Street), Coal Hill Road and Riverview Road while these repairs take place. The detour is expected to be in effect until at least 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution around the work zone, be alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care and to “Always expect a train.”

