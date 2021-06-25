ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The ?Pennsylvania ?Department of Health ?today ?announced that the order requiring universal face coverings? will ?be lifted statewide ?at ?12:01 a.m. ?on ?Monday, June 28.?? “We are? continuing to? make ?progress ?toward ?stopping ?the spread of COVID-19? throughout the commonwealth, as many? Pennsylvanians ?have taken ?responsibility for their ?own health ?and the health of their communities by? […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-dept-of-health-lifting-universal-masking-order-on-june-28/