ADVERTISEMENT

Searching for a job is already a tremendous undertaking, and it can feel even harder when you have a disability. Luckily, it doesn’t have to be impossible.

When you have a disability, the thought of starting a new job—or even applying for one—can be scary. There are many factors at play, and you may have concerns about whether the limitations of your disability prohibit you from working. But when you know how to get hired when you have a disability, the application process is much less stressful.

Know Your Skills

What jobs or positions have you held in the past? In any work environment, you bring a valuable set of skills and assets to the table. Make a list of these skills and emphasize them in your resume. When searching job boards, apply to positions that will utilize your skills in a meaningful way.

Know Your Limits

You know your mind and body better than anyone else. Be honest with yourself: can you reliably perform the tasks required at a potential job? Some positions need somebody who can lift 30-pound boxes on a regular basis. Some companies will describe positions as “high-energy” and “fast-paced.” Apply for positions that sit comfortably within the realm of your capabilities.

Know Your Resources

Look for job boards and websites that cater specifically to individuals with disabilities. You can also find government programs that can provide assistance; get in touch with the ODEP (Office of Disability Employment Policy) to find agencies that help people with disabilities.

Know Your Rights

During the job interview, be prepared for questions. If you have a significant gap on your resume or are not currently employed, your interviewer will probably wonder why. When they ask about the gap, give a concise answer; “recovering from illness” will often suffice. If the interviewer prods further, they dance around serious legal risks. A potential employer has no right to know the type or severity of the illness, but sometimes it doesn’t stop them from asking. If they prod further, politely end the interview. The employer may have a history of discrimination against employees with disabilities, and you don’t want to enter a potentially hostile work environment.

Know Your Value

Exude confidence at every interview. When you succeed, it will not be “despite” your disability. It will be because you have the skills, experience, and positive attitude to excel.

When you apply for jobs, it’s helpful to be aware of your disability and the effect it may have on your work. Don’t let it stop you from applying; there’s no need to fear the process when you know how to get hired when you have a disability. Join your new workplace with confidence!