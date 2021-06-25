ADVERTISEMENT

PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating the theft of six construction signs from a bridge replacement site on Old Station Rd. in Ferguson Twp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police conducted a traffic stop on W. Hannah St. in Woodward Twp. Upon investigation it was determined that the operator was impaired. Charges to be filed.

State police responded to a disabled motorist on Shimels Rd. in Graham Twp. Upon investigation the operator was suspected to be under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending.

State police arrested a 28 year old male from Clearfield for possession of drug paraphernalia.