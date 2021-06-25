ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., Friday, June 25, there were 258 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,211,299.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,644 (+1) total cases since March of 2020 and 153 deaths while 22,327 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,318 were confirmed and 2,326 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 is 1.4 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has reported a total of 27,636 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,742,330 individuals who have tested negative state-wide. Additionally, 97 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.