On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Betty June Askey passed away at the age of 91. Betty was born on June 21, 1930 in Sykesville, PA to James and Madeline Shaffer. On February 11, 1955, she married Kenneth Askey. Together they raised three wonderful children. Betty loved listening to Christian gospel groups and loved playing board games with family. A devout […]

