DUBOIS – Sandy Township will participate in the exploration of the feasibility of an ATV/UTV trail from West Virginia to New York.

Supervisor Kevin Salandra and Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh recently met with representatives of the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority, also known as Visit Clearfield County.

CCRTA asked Sandy Township officials for their assistance and feedback because one of three plans involves the trail passing through the DuBois area.

According to Arbaugh, the ATV/UTV trail study is in the preliminary stages. Currently, they are studying maps to identify gaps in trails that need filled.

It was noted that some gaps could be filled as part of Sandy Township’s ongoing effort to possibly permit ATVs/UTVs on its roadways.

Comcast

The supervisors also announced they will advertise their contract renewal with Comcast for Sandy Township, except for Treasure Lake.

Arbaugh reported they spoke with Comcast regarding coverage of Treasure Lake, as well. Treasure Lake’s cable services are currently provided by Zito Media.

Upon investigation by engineers, Comcast advised that because of the distance between Treasure Lake residences, they couldn’t be easily connected and would first require $2 million for the project.

Dog Days of Summer

Sandy Township invites residents to bring their dogs to the Sandy Township Park on July 17. Proceeds from the “Dog Days of Summer” event will benefit a local adoption agency.

There will be freebies and frisbees to catch for dogs, in addition to food trucks and beverages for their humans.