Dear Editor:

We would like to take a moment to thank Walmart of Clearfield and Store Manager Josh Kunkle, as well as corporate, for their recent participation in the “Customer Round Up” online campaign.

The donation recently sent will help nearly three teens to purchase new clothes in our fall Jeans for Teens Program.

For over 70 years, people have joined together to show their commitment to United Way’s growing effort of people helping people of all ages.

Your support of our member agencies has, and will continue to make an impact in the area. From our volunteer board members and campaign team, we offer a heartfelt thank you for being United Way heroes.

Clearfield Area United Way is always in need of donations for its Jeans for Teens Program, and anyone interested in helping a teen can call 814-765-6521.

Most sincerely,

Wilson Fisher, Board Member

Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer