ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A jury deliberated for two hours Wednesday afternoon before convicting a Morrisdale woman of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kimberly S. Williams, now 48, was accused of shooting and killing her husband, Ronald Williams Jr., the afternoon of March 14, 2019 at the couple’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-williams-found-guilty-of-involuntary-manslaughter/