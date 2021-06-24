ADVERTISEMENT

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to a report of harassment on Douglas Rd. in Knox Twp. Through the investigation it was discovered that a juvenile was driving an ATV on a state highway. As a result, a 70 year old New Millport male threatened to hit the juvenile with a stick for driving on the roadway. The father of the juvenile then approach the male and shoved him. All three parties have been cited.

State police were dispatched to a Lamb Dr. residence in Morris Twp. for a domestic between two females. After speaking with both persons involved, it was determined that harassment charges would be filed against one of the females involved. Charges filed.

State police conducted a traffic stop on Curtin St. in Osceola Mills Borough for summary traffic violations. Upon investigation it was discovered that the operator was under the influence and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges pending toxicology reports.

State police arrested Elliott Henry, 32, of Sandy Ridge after he was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.

State police investigated the report of a broken window at the Osceola Mills Community Library. The window was valued at $500.00