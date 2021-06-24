ADVERTISEMENT

Knox Borough is now accepting applications for a Full-time Police Officer. Applicant must meet the following requirements: Must be 21 years of age, be Act 120 certified, and have a clean criminal and driving history. Prior law enforcement experience a plus. The successful applicant will be offered a competitive wage based on experience. The benefits package includes vacation pay, holiday […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-full-time-police-officer/