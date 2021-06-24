ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. announces the reopening of the Centers for Active Living on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The top priority for reopening is to provide the services and social supports that participants desperately need to mitigate the adverse effects of social isolation, and doing so in the safest way possible as activities and gatherings resume.

The centers will open at 100 percent capacity, all participants will be screened and all staff and participants will be encouraged to wear face coverings.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, state Department of Health and state Department of Aging will be followed to ensure the safety of all visitors to the centers.

Individuals interested in attending or in need of additional information should contact the center manager at phone numbers listed below; or call the agency for additional information.

The Clearfield Center for Active Living will temporarily be located at the Clearfield YMCA, located at 21 N. Second St., Clearfield.

Clearfield CAL, open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mon. – Fri., Phone 814-765-9319

Coalport CAL, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mon. – Fri., Phone 814-672-3574

Kylertown CAL, open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mon. – Fri., Phone 814-345-6338

Mahaffey CAL, open 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mon. – Thur., Phone 814-277-4544

Clearfield County AAA, open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mon. – Fri., Phone 814-765-2696

Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions.