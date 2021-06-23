CLEARFIELD – The murder case against a Morrisdale woman charged in connection with her husband’s death will go to the jury on Wednesday.

Williams, now 48, is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Ronald Williams Jr., the afternoon of March 14, 2019 at the couple’s Elm Drive home, then staging it to appear as a suicide.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had suffered a severe stroke six years prior, was partially paralyzed and fully dependent upon others to care for him.

Additionally, Clearfield-based state police troopers learned that he’d asked to change his will, because he felt something wasn’t right and that his wife was planning to kill him.

Kimberly Williams is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

She’s also charged with felony aggravated assault (two counts) as well as misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Before the commonwealth rested Tuesday, Cpl. Dale Wilmer, a Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Crime Laboratory firearms/toolmarks examiner, testified he test-fired the pistol to determine the distance soot and stippling would occur from it.

According to previous testimony from commonwealth pathology expert Dr. Harry Kamerow, Ronald Williams’ gunshot wound completely lacked soot deposition and gunpowder stippling.

Because it didn’t appear to be a contact or even close contact wound, he had the surrounding skin and subcutaneous tissue processed for microscopy. Gunpowder pigment wasn’t seen on the microscopy.

This caused Kamerow to request that state police investigators conduct ballistic testing to determine the distance soot and stippling would occur from the pistol.

Wimer said he determined the pistol would have been held at least 48 – 72 inches away from Ronald Williams when the shooting occurred, and that the spent shell casing/bullet collected on-scene was discharged from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the lunch break, Kimberly Williams indicated to the court that she didn’t plan to testify in her own defense. Jurors will be instructed that her decision shouldn’t be held against her.

The defense called Kimberly and Ronald Williams’ daughter, Angel Pelka, who described her father as very “controlling” and “mean,” particularly towards her and her mother. She said he always had to have things his way.

Pelka said her father appeared suicidal before his stroke, but even more so afterwards, and she felt he had a pretty good range of motion in his right arm.

Trooper Frederick Burns, the lead investigator, was also recalled by the defense, which played the full recording of Kimberly Williams’ 911 call from March 14, 2019.

She reported her husband had shot himself, and cried hysterically throughout the call and at times was difficult to understand. Burns said this was also how she appeared on-scene and during her interview with police.

The trial is being prosecuted by District Attorney Ryan Sayers and First Assistant DA Leanne Nedza; Kimberly Williams is being represented by defense attorney Steven Paul Trialonas.

Closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Courtroom No. 1 at the Clearfield County Courthouse before President Judge Fredric Ammerman. Jurors will then receive their instructions, and be sent into deliberations.