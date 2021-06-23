ADVERTISEMENT

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The physical therapists at West Park Rehab help people with carpal tunnel syndrome improve or restore mobility and reduce their pain. Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that causes pain, numbness, and weakness in the wrist and hand. CTS can affect the use of the entire arm. It is caused by pressure on the nerve at […]

