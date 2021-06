ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Paul Mottern, 75, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, while a resident of Snyder Memorial Health Center in Marienville, PA. He was born on June 3, 1946, to the late Samuel H. and Julia A. (Sprague) Mottern in DuBois, PA. Gary was a machinist and worked for McDowell Manufacturing in DuBois but retired from the […]

