Clearfield Borough

Police responded to an incident of harassment on Linden Street. One female was cited for harassment.

Police were dispatched to a residence on South 3rd Street for a female that had a seizure and was unresponsive. Police arrived on scene and provided aid until Clearfield EMS arrived.

Police were dispatched to Martin Street for individuals knocking on doors and then leaving. The incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to Sheetz for suspicious individuals. Upon further investigation, one male was found to have an active warrant through this department and was transported to CCJ.

Police responded to a hit-and-run on North 2nd Street. The incident is under further investigation.

Police were dispatched to South Front Street for a cat stuck in a drain. Officers were able to safely remove the cat.

Police responded to a residence on Barclay Street for a warrant service. The female was able to satisfy the warrant.

Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with finding individuals on Turnpike Avenue that were looking into a residence and a vehicle.

Sandy Twp.

Members of the Sandy Club asked police to check the welfare of a member they had not seen for several days. Officers located the man and handled the situation without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wilson Ave resident reported that she had been contacted claiming to be a representative of Amazon and said she had some kind of overpayment on her account. She hung up on them and they kept calling back. Officers told her to not give out any personal information over the phone.

A S. Brady Street resident reported her mailbox was damaged overnight. Her son heard a commotion outside in the middle of the night but did not know who was there.

Officers were called to the Commons parking lot for a report of a man impeding traffic and attempting to punch vehicles as they drove by. Officers located the man and his companion. The man appeared to be in an altered mental state. His friend was not impaired and took responsibility for the man and took him home without issue.

Employees of Lowes reported a man had been in the store for several hours and was acting strangely. Upon arrival officers located the man who admitted to taking too much of his medication prior to coming to the store. Officers handled the situation without incident.

An Ohio man reported a minor motor vehicle accident at Snappy’s. He had exchanged information with the other driver and wanted to report it to police.

Officers responded to a one vehicle accident on S. Brady Street in the area of Kwik Fill. The 52 year old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle and hit an embankment. The man was transported by EMS to Penn Highlands for treatment of injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Alcohol was a suspected factor in the accident.

Employees of Mackies Auto Sales reported someone had egged the front row of vehicles on their lot.

Officers received a request to check the welfare of a 26 year old man who was reportedly cutting himself in his apartment on S. Brady Street. Upon speaking with the man it was determined there was not a problem and there was no evidence of him hurting himself. Officers handled the situation without incident.