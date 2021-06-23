ADVERTISEMENT

BIGLER – A full weekend of community fun, food and entertainment is in store for Strawberry Festival-goers in Bigler.

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27 at the Bigler YMCA, located at 61 Walker Rd.

In addition to an array of food vendors, there will be a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction open all day and much more.

Saturday’s event schedule includes:

Not Ashamed, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bigler T-ball, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

First Bigler Little League Team Honored, 2 p.m.

Bigler T-ball, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Bradford Sting Championship Ceremony, 3 p.m.

Heavenbound, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Silver Eagle Band, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s event schedule includes:

Calvary Boys, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Daisies Twirling Performance, 2 p.m.

2021 Bigler Citizens Presentation, 3 p.m.

Prize Drawings, 4:30 p.m.

Musician Jason Stanko, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the YMCA’s free, eight-week summer playground that many families have enjoyed over the years.