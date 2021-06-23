ADVERTISEMENT

Effective July 1, the Pennsylvania State Health Assistance Program (SHIP), currently named APPRISE, will be renamed Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI; it will be the same program and same service, for Pennsylvania Medicare beneficiaries, now with a new name and logo.

The new branding presents a unique opportunity for PA’s SHIP to grow, innovate, connect with beneficiaries and organizations, tap into new populations and be relevant to beneficiaries’ needs. It also supports our vision to be a known and trusted community resource for Medicare information.

Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s (PDA) Education & Outreach Office administers PA’s SHIP. Each year, EOO receives the SHIP Satisfaction Survey, conducted annually on behalf of PA’s SHIP.

The 2019 survey showed a high level of satisfaction with interactions with the APPRISE program; however, it also identified an overall lack of public awareness of the program, low name recognition, and a low correlation between the current program name (APPRISE) and the purpose of the program (Medicare education and Counseling).

To address this lack of awareness of PA’s Ship and its services, the EOO proposed a rebranding initiative in its application for the 2020-2025 SHIP Grant.

The grant application was accepted and approved in March 2020. Over this past year, the EOO worked collaboratively on the rebranding initiative with PDA’s Communications Office and key members of the statewide SHIP.

Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) Local Coordinator Alice Pollock reminds Clearfield County consumers the service and program are the same.

The office is located at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830. To speak to a counselor or make an appointment call and ask for PA MEDI at 814-765-2696 or 1-800-765-8571.

Programs and services of the CCAAA are funded in part by Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumers contributions.