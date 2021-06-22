ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its annual fishing derby Saturday, June 19 with 60 kids in attendance.

The top angler was Simon Estudate with a 14.5-inch, large-mouth bass. As always, the club gave every child a prize; it also had 15 bicycle giveaways.

The club would like to thank Deason’s Get Hooked Fishing Store, Rockton, and Alleta’s Bait shop, Curwensville, for their donations.

Club members would also like to thank everyone who attended the derby, and looks forward to seeing you again next year.