ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Boy Scout Troop 9 of Clearfield recently participated in a Flag Day Ceremony at St. Francis School with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 540 of Clearfield. Those in attendance were, from left to right: Peter Huegler, Jeremiah Hess, Kardon Spencer, Landen MacDonald, Parker Aaron, Nicholas Thorp, Skyler Smith, Camden Gormont and Cole Spencer.