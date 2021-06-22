Three graduates from Clearfield County were celebrated by friends, family and faculty recently as members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2021.

These students were among the 658 high school seniors, Reach Cyber’s third graduating class, who participated in the unique, tuition-free, online school’s virtual commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 9.

Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 graduates from Clearfield County:

· Madelyn Vereshack

· Hannah DeCarlo

· Gabriela da Cunha

A state-wide STEM-focused cyber school, Reach Cyber served nearly 9,000 students in grades K-12 this school year.

The Class of 2021 is the third-ever class to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School, which opened in 2016.

Additionally, 30 students were inducted into the Founders Club, honoring those students who attended Reach Cyber for the school’s full five years of operation.

Reach Cyber’s high school program offers students a wide range of courses to provide a solid foundation for whatever comes next after graduation, whether attending college or starting a career, through numerous professional development opportunities in and out of the classroom.

In addition, the school features three flexible graduation pacing options that allow students to excel at a rate that meets their individual needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of students in the Class of 2021 are graduating a year or semester earlier than they would have in a traditional program because they pursued Reach Cyber’s Accelerated Pace option, allowing them to attend summer, fall and spring sessions full-time to earn more credits throughout the year.

Enrollment for Reach Cyber Charter School’s 2021-2022 school year is currently underway. To learn more, go to www.ConnectionsAcademy.com/reach-cyber-school or call 1-(844)-227-0920.