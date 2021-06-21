ADVERTISEMENT

Now that summer has arrived, it’s the perfect time to host a picnic and enjoy the outdoors. In this blog, we’ll share the best ways to elevate a picnic.

There’s nothing like inviting friends and family members to the park for a summer picnic. Before you start packing your bag, consider sprucing up your regular spread of snacks and supplies. Picnics are mixtures of outdoor fun and casual dining, which means finding new ways to host your picnic parties is essential. There are lots of creative changes you can try to add new excitement to your summer picnics. To learn more about the best ways to elevate a picnic, continue reading our blog below.

Bring a Grill or Fire Pit

Turning a picnic into a full-on barbecue is a great way to spice up your traditional picnic party. Instead of cold cuts, salads, and fried chicken, add mouth-watering foods such hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and brisket to the menu.

Nothing pairs better with hot dogs and cheeseburgers like a refreshing can of beer! If you’re hosting an adult picnic, bring a cooler to keep cold beer and refreshments chilled. Your friends and family will be excited to enjoy flavorful barbecue foods outside while sipping on cold refreshments and socializing with friends.

Add Flavor to Beverages

One of the most creative ways to elevate a picnic is to add unique and bold twists to ordinary picnic beverages. There are many ways to make drinks taste more flavorful that don’t necessarily involve adding sugar or alcohol. For example, customized ice cubes made with different fruit juices can add a revitalizing burst of flavor to any ordinary drink. Flavoring concentrates can also easily add small drops of sweet or sour tastes. With so many delicious drinks to try on your picnic menu, staying hydrated will be easy!

Plan a Cook-Off

Picnics involve much more than eating and drinking. These outdoor events are also the perfect times to try new games. Whether you’re hosting a picnic to reunite old friends or your picnic is a team bonding exercise to break the ice between strangers, there are plenty of fun games to play. For example, host a team cook-off during your picnic! Break your attendees into groups and give each group a handful of random ingredients. Partygoers will have to work together and think creatively to compose new and inventive recipes. These treats can be enjoyed as picnic desserts, and they’ll become fondly remembered memories.

Ordinary picnics are fun, but consider trying some of these creative twists to elevate your picnic and make this outdoor experience more enjoyable.