ADVERTISEMENT

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – A spaghetti dinner and live auction fundraiser is being held on Saturday, July 10, to benefit Caleb Kifer. Caleb is a well-known teacher at Clarion-Limestone and a former star athlete at Clarion Area. This local teacher, father, and husband’s life was turned upside down when he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer that has spread […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-spaghetti-dinner-live-auction-to-be-held-for-teacher-at-c-l-high-school/