The Lawrence Township Fire Co. on Saturday was dispatched to assist the Hyde Fire Co. with a working vehicle fire that extended into a detached garage on Carrs Hill Road.

Township crews arrived to a fully-involved garage fire and assisted with its extinguishment; the home sustained minor heat and smoke damage. Firefighters were on-scene for approximately one hour.

Clearfield, Rescue Hose & Ladder, Curwensville, Glen Richey, Bigler-Jackson-Woodland (BJW) and Morris Township fire companies also responded, along with Clearfield EMS.