The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce had the pleasure of holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Larry’s Barbeque in celebration of the unveiling of their new food truck on Thursday, June 17.

Larry’s Barbeque serves wood-smoked pulled pork, beef brisket, walking tacos, and much more throughout central Pennsylvania. Larry’s Barbeque offers both a food truck and catering experience for those wishing to try their food.

To find upcoming events that Larry’s Barbeque will be attending or to view their whole menu, visit their Facebook page and/or website or call 814-672-4314.

Pictured in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Larry’s Barbeque (left to right): Lawrence “Red” Garner, Pearl Garner, Jodi August (Greater DuBois Chamber Executive Director), Larry Garner, Karen Garner, and Julie Johnston (Owner of Ice House Café).