Clearfield Borough

Police handled a burning violation along E. 8th St.

Police responded to Hook St. for a complaint of harassment.

Police filed charges on a female regarding a trespassing incident that had taken place along Spruce Grove Lane.

Police were called to Turnpike Ave. and Nichols St. for a suspicious person that was to be asking for rides to New York. Police searched the area and did not locate the person.

Police responded to the driving park for an act of vandalism. Police report that juveniles turned on several water spickets inside the park. The juveniles were last seen running from the area.

Police assisted the Clearfield Fire Department with a stove that was on fire inside a residence along Merrill St.

Police responded to Pennsylvania Ave. for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Police found the vehicle to be disabled.

Police were called to E. Chery St. for a male attempting to bust down a door. Police arrived and found it be an argument between a male and female. The male agreed to leave the residence.

Police were asked to check the welfare a Sheridan Drive resident. Police later the found the resident was out of town and in good health.

Police were called to E. Locust St. for two individuals that had been sitting inside their vehicle. Police arrived and found that they were at their friend’s residence waiting for them.

A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Charges are pending the results of the blood test.

Police located a male walking along Woodland Rd. who held an active arrest warrant from the Lawrence Township Police Dept. The male was taken into custody and transported to the jail on the warrant.

Police received a report from an Elm St. resident regarding two bicycles that were removed from her porch overnight.

Police are advising residents that phone calls are being made warning them that there was fraudulent activity on their account.

PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating a theft from a resident in Chester Hill Borough. The victim reported his wallet was mislaid/stolen and unknown actor(s) made three different transactions totaling $1253.00. The investigation continues.

State police arrested Steven Perschka, 35, of Winburne for threatening to physically harm members of his household. Charges have been filed.

State police are investigating the theft of a Dynacraft Gauntlet mountain bike that is red in color from the victim’s residence in Chester Hill Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

Jordan Spencer, 32, of Grampian was arrested for simple assault and harassment after an altercation with his mother which resulted in a laceration to her forehead.

State police were dispatch to a residence on the Morrisdale-Allport Hwy. in Morris Twp. for a domestic altercation. Upon investigation it was discovered that the verbal altercation escalated to both the male and female assaulting each other. No visible injuries were observed. Charges have been filed against both.

State police investigated a scam that occurred to a 66 year old female from Morrisdale. The victim was told to send the caller 35, $500 gift cards in return for $350,000. The victim was scammed out of $17,500.

State police responded to a 2 vehicle crash on SR 970 on the Shawville- Croft Hwy. in Goshen Twp. The driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze stopped at a stop sign at an intersection then proceeded to cross SR 879 and did not see another vehicle approaching. The driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra swerved to avoid collision and impacted with an embankment. Both the driver and a passenger were transported by the scene from EMS.

State police are investigating the theft of a brand new Hasqvarna riding lawn mower that was removed from the victim’s garage on Churner Rd. in Beccaria Twp. The lawn mower is orange in color with 22 horsepower and a 46” deck. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

Curwensville Borough

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a Naulton St. address. The vehicle is a silver Jeep Cherokee with PA registration LHZ-4373. Anyone with information is to contact Curwensville Borough Police at 814-236-3858.

While on patrol, police observed a black Chrysler 200 located on Short St. that was determined to be stolen from OH. The vehicle was impounded. Police ask if anyone has observed suspicious individuals in the area of Temple Heights to call the Curwensville Borough Police.

Police assisted State police with a wanted individual

Police were alerted to a suspicious person at the Curwensville Commons. Upon investigation it was found that the suspicious female had a warrant and was advised to make contact with the magistrate.