Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m. Friday, June 18 through 12:00 a.m., Monday, June 21, there was a four-day total of 744 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,469.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,640 (+2) total cases since March of 2020 and 152 (+1) deaths while 22,242 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,315 were confirmed and 2,325 were probable.

There are 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 99 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to date on June 21, 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases through June 21 0-4 1.7% 3.8% 5-12 4.0% 6.1% 13-18 6.3% 7.9% 19-24 10.5% 11.0% 25-49 37.5% 39.2% 50-64 22.4% 19.2% 65 and older 17.7% 12.7%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.