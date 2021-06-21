ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Corner Concert Series is under way and off to a great start.

Funds are being raised for REST, Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.

More information about this much-needed service to the local community can be found at restfamilies.org and on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.

Music happens every Friday evening starting at 7 p.m. under the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield.

The schedule for upcoming shows is as follows.

June 25 – Joe Quick

July 2 – Flopp ‘n Jollies

July 9 – On The Mend

July 16 – The Rockin’ Rockers

July 23 – Twin Reverb

July 30 – Not Ashamed

Aug. 6 – Stoneman

Aug. 13 – The Rock Project

Aug. 20 – HellBent

Aug. 27 – Heather Olson

Sept. 3 – Scott McCracken

For more information and to keep up to date with the corner Concert Series, follow on Facebook at @cornerconcerts.