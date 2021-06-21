ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – The Corner Concert Series is under way and off to a great start.
Funds are being raised for REST, Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.
More information about this much-needed service to the local community can be found at restfamilies.org and on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.
Music happens every Friday evening starting at 7 p.m. under the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield.
The schedule for upcoming shows is as follows.
- June 25 – Joe Quick
- July 2 – Flopp ‘n Jollies
- July 9 – On The Mend
- July 16 – The Rockin’ Rockers
- July 23 – Twin Reverb
- July 30 – Not Ashamed
- Aug. 6 – Stoneman
- Aug. 13 – The Rock Project
- Aug. 20 – HellBent
- Aug. 27 – Heather Olson
- Sept. 3 – Scott McCracken
For more information and to keep up to date with the corner Concert Series, follow on Facebook at @cornerconcerts.