Betty E. McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on June 20, 2021. She was born in Clarion, on January 22, 1937 to the late George and Marian (Saler) Shaffer. Betty is the first person to work as a nurse practitioner in Clarion County. She was part of the first class of nurse practitioners […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/betty-e-mckisson/