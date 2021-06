ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Deer Match Sunday, June 20.

Unlimited Class winners:

1. Jeff Gates of Altoona

2. Tie, Jim Wonders of Johnstown and Alvin Lee of Duncanville.

Factory Varmint Class:

1. Ed Rethi of Dixonville

2. Dave Shaw of Curwensville

The AR class was won by Joe Lash of Hillsdale. Pictured are Shaw, Lash, Rethi, Gates, Wonders and Lee.