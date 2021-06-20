PENFIELD – Programs have been set for July 2-4 at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Friday, July 2

Timber Rattlesnake:

5 p.m. – Beach House steps

Very often, what we think we know about these symbols of wilderness is wrong. Come learn the facts about Timber rattlesnakes and how they live in their forested habitats.

Pinchot: America’s First Forester:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

He liked to say he was a governor every now and then, but a forester all the time. Gifford Pinchot was the first American trained in forestry and is known as one of the heroes of the movement that defined conservation. This video follows his ground-breaking life.

Saturday, July 3

Throwback: CCC and Nature:

10 a.m. – CCC Museum

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

The Civilian Conservation Corps built this park and maintained it from 1933 through 1941. Learn how and why they did what they did on this hike to the S-73 CCC camp location.

History Walk:

4 p.m. – Beach House steps

Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We will hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks—please wear appropriate shoes.

Bald Eagle:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This natural symbol of America was once on the brink of elimination in Pennsylvania. Its return is one of the feel-good stories of conservation—come watch this majestic bird of prey’s comeback tale.

Sunday, July 4

Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence:

2 p.m. – Beach

Join us as we read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety. If you have never really thought about what is written there, how can you appreciate your freedom? Come and lend an ear. Broadcast over the public address system.

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House back steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?

Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs.

All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.