BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Laurel Festival wraps up today with the Gary L. Pearce Memorial Autorama. The schedule for Sunday, June 20, includes: 11 a.m. until sold out – Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chicken BBQ at Auto Plus Parking Lot Noon to 4 p.m. – Live music by The Avenue at Town Square Noon to 4 […]

