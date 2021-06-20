ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way (CAUW) recently delivered 200 books as part of its Reading Ripples Program.

The books were delivered by CAUW Youth Representative Layni Fetters of Curwensville to benefit the Salvation Army Lunch & Literacy Program.

Books were presented to SA Captain Laurie Greenfield and Office Manager Linda Swatsworth on the National Day of Action.

“There is no such thing as a wrong day to give back,” expressed Nancy Pinto of Clearfield Area United Way.

“Each year, United Ways across the country participate in a nation-wide day of service called the Day of Action. It’s the perfect way to show, by example, what it means to live United.”

The Salvation Army is one of CAUW’s 23 local member agencies. And CAUW collects gently-used books to redistribute as part of “Reading Ripples.”

“Helping United Way helps so many other important agencies who touch lives from infants to the elderly,” Pinto noted. Newer luggage items have also been collected for Pentz Run Youth Services.

Monetary donations can be made to CAUW, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830 or via PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.

For more information about Clearfield Area United Way or its Reading Ripples Program, please call 814-765-6521.