Angeline K. Cheslock, 100, of DuBois, PA, formerly of Penfield, PA died Friday, June 18, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on September 29, 1920 in Houtzdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony & Mary (Kawa) Poskanka. She married Stanley Cheslock. He preceded her in death in 1946. Angeline retired from the kitchen of the Maple […]

